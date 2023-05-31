One person was inured in a shooting just after midnight on Tuesday.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Groover Lane.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 3:31 pm
"Although this is an ongoing investigation, we can disclose that one individual is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and another is in custody," Sheriff Carlton Speed reports. "So far, the investigation has revealed both parties knew each other and there is no known threat to the public."
More details will be released as the investigation is completed.
