A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on May 11 at Banks Crossing.
Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to 30789 Hwy. 441, Commerce, in the Banks Crossing area, on a reported person stuck by a Vvvehicle. Upon arrival, public safety workers found a male that had been struck by a passenger vehicle. The male patient suffered multi trauma injuries and was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, in serious condition.
