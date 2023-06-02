The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has become aware of a dangerous, potentially lethal substance contained in street drugs surfacing in North Georgia. The overdoses were reported on May 7 in Gainesville, but the drugs may also be sold on the street in other areas of the state. Four patients have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported from the identified cluster.
•Share this information with your colleagues, friends, family and community.
What everyone needs to know:
•Street drugs laced with fentanyl or fentanyl analogs are common and could be the reason for these overdoses.
•You will NOT be able to tell if a drug is laced by looking, smelling or touching it. Be cautious!
•Naloxone DOES work on fentanyl-related overdoses, but it may require more than one dose. Be prepared and carry more than one dose.
•Call 911 if someone is overdosing. Opioid overdose can result in permanent physical and mental damage or even death if medical treatment is not administered immediately.
•The GA 911 Medical Amnesty law provides immunity to those seeking medical attention for themselves or someone else due to an overdose. This immunity covers: Possession of certain drugs or drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, parole and other violations, illegal possession and consumption of alcohol and civil and criminal immunity for administration of naloxone
For information on treatment and recovery services, call Georgia Crisis & Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.
