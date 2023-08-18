As temperatures rise, North Georgia residents are urged to take precautions to protect their health during periods of extreme heat. District 2 Public Health Department is issuing a heat advisory to ensure the safety and well-being of all community members.

Heat-related illnesses pose a significant threat to public health, particularly among vulnerable populations such as the elderly, young children, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those with limited access to cooling resources.

