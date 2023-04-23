State and local investigators have determined a fire on Burning Bush Drive outside Alto was intentionally set.
The call, located just outside the Baldwin and Alto city limits, was dispatched at 6:08 p.m. and destroyed a Toyota pickup truck and other items around it outside a mobile home.
Callers reported hearing what sounded like explosions, which investigators said likely were the tires blowing on the truck as it burned.
Habersham County Emergency Services Engine 12, Battalion 1, Captain 1, Med 12, and Baldwin Fire Department Engine 43 responded.
No injuries were reported, and the property was turned over to the resident just before 9 p.m.
The state fire investigator placed a reward poster at the property.
The Georgia Arson Control Board offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for arson and/or fraud.
Anyone with information on this or other intentionally set fires is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control HOTLINE at 1-800-282-5804.
