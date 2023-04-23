FIGHTING ALTO FIRE

Baldwin and Habersham County firefighters work near the burned Toyota truck that was destroyed on Burning Bush Drive.

State and local investigators have determined a fire on Burning Bush Drive outside Alto was intentionally set.

The call, located just outside the Baldwin and Alto city limits, was dispatched at 6:08 p.m. and destroyed a Toyota pickup truck and other items around it outside a mobile home.

