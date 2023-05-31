The search for the remains of a man missing for 34 years from Harralson County was conducted in Banks County but ended after nothing was found at the spot authorities had been told the body was buried. Bobby Gerald Daniel disappeared during the fall of 1998.
A search was held on May 26 Daniel Road after a tip that the body was buried there. Several agencies assisted the Haralson County Sheriff's Office with the search, including the Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
