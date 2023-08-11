The Banks County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in a co-hosted training event with the Gainesville Police Department. Deputies and officers learned the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training curriculum, proctored by Texas State University and the Department of Justice at a training site in Northeast Georgia.
ALERRT training provided knowledge and tools needed when responding to active shooter events, thus saving lives. Topics included building entry, movement as a team, improvised explosive devices, and evacuation.
