Multiple search warrants lead to three arrests, firearms and dismantling a methamphetamine trafficking organization in Jackson and Banks counties.
On February 12, three search warrants were executed in Jackson County and Banks County in an ongoing drug investigation. Search warrants were executed at 24 Jarrett Rd, Nicholson, 336 J.S. Williamson Ct, Nicholson, and 400 McClure Rd, Gillsville.
Johnny Strickland, 58, was arrested at 24 Jarrett Rd, Nicholson, and charged with the following:
•Possession of meth with the intent to distribute
•Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
•Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 prescription pills with the intent to distribute x2
•Possession of marijuana less than 1oz.
Linda Cowart, 55, was arrested at 336 J.S. Williamson Ct, Nicholson, and charged with the following:
•Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
•Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Both Strickland and Cowart were taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Pamela Venable, 52, was arrested at 400 McClure Rd, Gillsville, and charged with the following theft by receiving stolen property (firearms). Venable was taken to the Banks County Jail.
