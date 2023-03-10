LULA FIRE

This is the scene at a fire in Lula where two people died. The home received major damage. An investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire.

Two people were killed in a house fire in Lula.

The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 4664 Hwy. 51-South, Lula, on March 3 on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival units found a single-family residence approximately 50 percent involved with fire.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.