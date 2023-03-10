Two people were killed in a house fire in Lula.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 4664 Hwy. 51-South, Lula, on March 3 on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival units found a single-family residence approximately 50 percent involved with fire.
The occupants were at home at the time of the fire and, upon arrival, fire personnel were advised that two additional occupants were still inside the home.
Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and rescue attempt. One victim, a male mid 30’s, was found in a bedroom off the main fiire area. The victim was removed and resuscitation efforts were started with no success. This victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The second victim a male in his mid-30’s, was located in the room of the fire origin after the fire was knocked down and was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Banks County Fire Department, Banks County Coroner’s Office, Georgia State Fire Marshalls Office, and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of death of the two victims and the cause of the fire. This is an active investigation at present.
One firefighter from Banks County was transported by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with heat related illness along with overexertion and a shoulder injury.
The home sustained heavy damage from the fire.
