Two wrecks with injuries were reported in Banks County on June 26.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 715 Browns Bridge Road, Commerce, on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, units found an accident with injuries with one patient trapped in the vehicle, and a dump truck overturned.
The patient was extricated by fire personnel and stabilized. He was then transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional in serious condition with multi trauma injuries. No other injuries were reported,
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
In the second wreck, units from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 30817 Hwy. 441 near Captain D’s on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, units found an accident with injuries with one patient trapped in the vehicle. The patient was extricated by fire personnel and stabilized. He was then transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional in serious condition with multi trauma injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
