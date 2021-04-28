UPDATED:
A woman missing from Banks County was found dead in a heavily-wooded area of the county on April 28, according to the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
Amanda Hall, 42, was last seen April 23 in Banks County. The BCSO had earlier posted a lookout for her.
The BCSO was doing a grid search in a wooded area when Hall's body was found.
No cause of death was given and the investigation is on-going, officials said. An autopsy is slated for later in the week.
According to a story in the Union-Recorder, Milledgeville, Hall was originally from Baldwin County in middle Georgia.
She also has ties to White County, officials said.
