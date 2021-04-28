The Banks County Sheriff's Office has posted a lookout for a missing Banks County woman.
Amanda Hall, 42, was last seen April 23 in Banks County. She is 5'4" and 180 lbs. with blue eyes and blond hair.
According to a story in the Union-Recorder, Milledgeville, Hall was originally from Baldwin County in middle Georgia.
She also has ties to White County, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Banks County Sheriff's Office at 470-252-2276.
