School is back in session and fall calendars are filling up. That sweet summer freedom will be a distant memory before we know it, and stress might start to creep up. Some situational stress in life can be positive, like a tight deadline at work leading to a burst of creativity. Chronic stress that spans a long time and touches different areas of life (e.g. work and home, with family and friends) has profound effects on our physical and mental health. It can harm everything from immune function to sleep to our interest in everyday activities.
When life get stressful, it’s more important than ever to prioritize caring for yourself. Easier said than done, right? Often, we’re stressed precisely because we are busy taking care of others. But setting aside time to engage in some of the following stress-management strategies will actually leave you feeling calmer and clearer, which will in turn help you better care for those around you.
Accept that negative emotions—sadness, fear, grief, loneliness—are a normal part of life. Often, we try to numb negative emotions or even chastise ourselves for feeling them. This response actually contributes to stress and anxiety—we end up worrying about feeling worried! Negative emotions are completely rational responses to many of life’s situations. It makes sense to be frightened by scary situations in the news or to feel grief after a loss. Instead of avoiding them, try noticing and acknowledging negative emotions. Then, call a trusted loved one and share how you’re feeling. Research suggests acknowledging negative emotions helps to soothe them and helps us bounce back quicker.
Routines are another great way to minimize stress. A colleague once told me, “there’s freedom in structure.” If we have a daily structure for meals, school drop off, work, exercise, and sleep, we have to make fewer last-minute decisions. Routines let you figure out some of life’s details ahead of time, which frees up cognitive space to focus on other issues.
In your routine, be sure to schedule time for yourself. Exercise, creative hobbies, journaling, and prayer and mindfulness are all great options for lowering stress levels. Simple deep breathing works wonders for lowering blood pressure and calming racing thoughts. If you don’t have a lot of extra time in your schedule, don’t fall into the trap of all-or-nothing thinking. Even five or ten minutes spent doing a relaxing activity will help. Be mindful that even though scrolling on our phones seems “relaxing,” studies have shown that exercise, creative hobbies, and mindfulness are all much better than screens for calming our nervous system.
As a final note, children can also experience the negative mental and physical effects of stress. Encourage the children in your life to use the strategies outlined above. Remember that your behavior—the way you take care of yourself in times of stress—will be the example they follow for years to come.
For more information about healthy living, contact the Banks County Extension office at susie.burton@uga.edu or 706-677-6230. You can also visit our website. Information was adapted from University of Minnesota Extension, Montana State University Extension, Greater Good Magazine, and University of New Hampshire Extension.
Susie Burton Medina is the Banks County 4-H/FACS Agent and Banks County Extension Coordinator.
