School is back in session and fall calendars are filling up. That sweet summer freedom will be a distant memory before we know it, and stress might start to creep up. Some situational stress in life can be positive, like a tight deadline at work leading to a burst of creativity. Chronic stress that spans a long time and touches different areas of life (e.g. work and home, with family and friends) has profound effects on our physical and mental health. It can harm everything from immune function to sleep to our interest in everyday activities.

When life get stressful, it’s more important than ever to prioritize caring for yourself. Easier said than done, right? Often, we’re stressed precisely because we are busy taking care of others. But setting aside time to engage in some of the following stress-management strategies will actually leave you feeling calmer and clearer, which will in turn help you better care for those around you.

Susie Burton Medina is the Banks County 4-H/FACS Agent and Banks County Extension Coordinator.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.