Several candidates have already announced their intentions to seek local positions that will be on the ballot this year but the official qualifying won’t be until the week of March 2.
Qualifying will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 2, and end at noon on Friday, March 6. The General Primary Election will be May 19; and the General Election will be Nov. 3.
Local seats on the ballot and the person currently holding the seat are: Sheriff (Carlton Speed), tax commissioner (Becky Carlan), clerk of superior court (Tim Harper), probate judge (Helen Hewell), magistrate judge (Ivan Mote), coroner (Mark Savage), commission chairman (Jimmy Hooper), District 2 commissioner (David Duckett), District 4 commissioner (Charles Turk), county surveyor (Andrew Jordan), Post 1 board of education member (Anthony Seabolt), Post 2 board of education member (Wes Whitfield) and Post 4 board of education member (Atha Dalton).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.