Qualifying opens on Monday for four county seats up for re-election this year.
The Banks County Board of Commission District 1 seat, now held by Danny Maxwell, and the BOC District 3 seat, now held by Sammy Reece, will be on the ballot.
Two Banks County Board of Education seats will also be on the ballot: Post 3, held by Mark Stroud, and Post 5, held by Shane Roberts.
Qualifying for these seats will be held from 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7, through noon on Friday, March 11.
All qualifying will be held at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
The election will be held on May 24.
VOTING
In-person voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, May 2-20. Saturday voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and May 14.
All early voting will be held at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Voting on Election Day, May 24, will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
Mail absentee voting will begin April 25 and end on May 13. Absentee ballots will not be accepted before April 25, per SB 202 which was approved last year.
