Qualifying set next week for town elections
Elections to be held Nov. 2
Qualifying will be held next week for town elections that are set for Nov. 2. Seats on city councils will be on the ballot in Homer, Lula, Gillsville, Alto, Baldwin and Maysville.
HOMER
In Homer, the mayor’s seat and all five council seats will be on the ballot. The mayor’s seat is for a four-year term and is currently held by Doug Cheek.
The city council seats on the ballot will be: District 1, Post 1, a two-year term currently held by Jerry Payne; District 1, Post 2, a four-year term currently held by Cliff Hill; District 2, Post 1, a two-year term currently held by David Dunson; District 2, Post 2, a four-year term currently held by Sandra Garrison; and District 3, Post 1, a two-year term currently held by James Dumas.
Qualifying begins Monday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 a.m. and ends Wednesday, Aug.18, at 4 p.m.
LULA
The City of Lula has three slots up for grabs in the November election. Current Mayor Jim Grier is up for re-election.
Also up for re-election is District 2 Councilmember Marvin Moore; and District 3 council seat, currently held by Mordecai Wilson.
Qualifying for these positions will be held Monday, August 16, through Wednesday, August 18, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
GILLSVILLE
Three seats are up for grabs in Gillsville, including: Mayor Roy Turpin, and council seats now held by Jeff Perry and Larry Poole.
Qualifying will be held Monday, August 16, through Wednesday, Aug. 18,
ALTO
In Alto, seats on the ballot will include Post 1, which is currently held by Carolyn Cabe; Post 3, which is held by Allen Fox; and Post 5, which is held by P.J. Huggins.
Also on the ballot in Alto will be a vote on whether to allow package sales of distilled spirits in the town.
Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.) Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.
BALDWIN
In Baldwin, the mayor’s seat, now held by Joe Elam; Post 4 council seat, now held by Martin Venter, and Post 5, now held by Alice Venter, will be on the ballot.
Qualifying will be held Monday, Aug. 16, through noon on Friday, Aug. 20.
MAYSVLLE
In Maysville, seats on the ballot will be council member Ward 1, currently held by Kathleen Bush, and Ward 3, currently held by Richard Parr.
Qualifying ill be held from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The hours will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ELECTION INFO
The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will be held Oct. 12-22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Saturday voting will be held on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots will be available beginning Oct. 12. Oct. 22 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot.
If you are not registered to vote, the last day to do so is Monday, Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.