Railroad Days will be held in Lula in in the spring.
The event will kick off on Friday, April 30, with a movie in the park. On Saturday, May 1, the event opens at 9 a.m. with the Lula Parade at 10 a.m. To round out the day, there will be musical entertainment.
Vendors are asked to contact city h all to reserve a booth for Friday and Saturday.
COMMUNITY CENTER UPDATE
The town's Community Center is back open for rentals. The city is extending the 50 percent discount for renting the facility. This will include all events booked by June 30 even if the events are scheduled later in the year.
Of course, social distancing protocol will remain in place with no more than 38 people in the space.
For more information on rates log onto: https://www.cityoflula.com/rent-community-center/
The Lula Ladies will meet at the facility on Wednesday, March 24.
