William “Will” Randall Ramsey announces he is running for chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
Ramsey is a third-generation Banks County native and Banks County High School graduate, class of 1995. After high school, he furthered his education by attending Gainesville College and North Georgia Technical College. Will founded QA Home Inspections and Carpentry, and is providing services throughout Banks County, as well as surrounding counties.
Ramsey stays very active in the community and serves as a board member on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors and is an active member of the NRA. He’s also a Banks County FFA alumni and active sponsor of the Shawn Smith Scholarship, a scholarship that is given away to one Banks County Senior every year. Ramsey says that he "supports our local county school systems and all that they stand for."
His wife, Ashley Denton Ramsey, has been working as a Dental Hygienist for over a decade and shares Will’s vision for Banks County success. She is also proud to be a third-generation Banks County native and graduate. Together, they are current members of Temple Baptist Church.
In his free time, Ramsey enjoys spending time with Ashley and their two young sons, Ollis (age 4) and Tytus (age 1). Ramsey says that, "they recently built their forever home on Marion Cape Road and plan on watching their family grow old in Banks County." He adds that what he "loves most about the area are the long dirt roads and the peaceful, laid-back ways of life." He says that the small-town, friendly atmosphere is just what he wants his children to experience and appreciate, just like he did growing up.
Will states, “Let it be known as I earn your vote, I, Will Ramsey, will work hard for the people of our county. I will give them a voice and I will always value their safety and concerns to better our area. In order to do this, I will always have an open ear and an open door to the people! I will strive to promote industry growth and success that is ideal for our way of life. Agricultural growth will be a priority as it continues to remain our #1 business opportunity. I look forward to seeing you at the polls in May!”
