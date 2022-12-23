The Banks County Board of Education and area sponsors recognized the five 2022 REACH Scholarship recipients.
"We are extremely excited to announce the five recipients of this scholarship," said Assistant Superintendent Joy Edwards. "These students are great representatives of Banks County Schools, and we are excited to be part of this journey with them.
This year, the REACH Scholarship was funded by HBC Roofs, Hoyt and Ruth Parson Phi Delta Eastern Star Scholarship, Commerce Country Café Scholarship, Metrosite Fabricators and ETM Memorial Scholarship.
Five eighth-grade students were chosen to receive the scholarships.
These recipients, while in high school, committed to maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 higher, maintain good attendance and behavior, remain drug and crime free, meet monthly with a REACH mentor and academic coach, attend REACH program activities, engage in activities to prepare for college, graduate from BCHS and enroll and graduate from a HOPE-eligible college or university in the state of Georgia.
The five recipients included:
•Di'Camren Acevedo, daughter of Brian and Diane Petrowski, received the HBC Roof REACH Scholarship. Di'Camren plans to attend the University of Georgia to seek a teaching degree.
•Jaden Chitwood, daughter of Karen Chitwood, received the Hoyt and Ruth Parson Phi Delta Eastern Star REACH Scholarship. Chitwood plans to attend Savannah State University with a focus on marine biology.
•Blake Jarrard, son of William and Amy Jarrard, received the Commerce Country Cafe REACH Scholarship. Jarrard plans to obtain a technology degree (software engineering) at the University of Georgia.
•Lanie Tench, daughter of Andy and Brittany Tench, received the Metrosite Fabricators REACH Scholarship. Tench plans to pursue a nursing degree from Piedmont University.
•Micah Ward, son of Benji and Amy Ward, received the ETM Memorial REACH Scholarship. Ward plans to seek a degree in zoology from the University of North Georgia.
