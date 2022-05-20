The Banks County Recreation Department will present a Father's Day virtual fishing tournament May 27-June 5.
The fee is $25. There will be a medals for the biggest fish in each category/age group. Each participate will get a T-shirt and entry to a cookout on June 10, to be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For rules and registration, visit www.bankscountyga.org/parks-rec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.