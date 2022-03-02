Margie Williamson, Maysville, submitted the Recipe of the Week, Baked Beans.
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon mustard
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire saunce
1/4 cup light brown sugar
DIRECTIONS
Brown ground beef. Drain. Pour beans into baking dish. Add ground beef. Add other ingredients and bake at 425 degrees for 45 minutes.
SEND US YOUR RECIPE
Recipes can be emailed to angela@mainstreetnews.com.
Those selected as Recipe of the Week will receive a free one-year subscription (or renewal) to the newspaper. When you submit the recipe, include your address and whether your subscription is a renewal or a new subscription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.