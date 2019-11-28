Ingredients:
1 bag fresh cranberries
1 cup crushed pineapple (drained)
1 cup sugar
½ cup water
½ cup fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange rind
Directions
Sort and wash cranberries. In a two-quart sauce pan put water, orange juice and sugar, bring to a boil and then add cranberries and pineapple. Bring back to a boil for 5-7 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool and add orange peel and refrigerate.
The recipe of the week was submitted by Mattie J. Ayers
