The recipe of the week was submitted by Nancy Archer, Commerce, and it is Easy 3-3-3 Pie.
INGREDIENTS
1 Graham Cracker Crust (Deep dish) or 2 regular crust
1-8 ounce package of Cream Cheese
1- 8 ounce container of Cool Whip
1- 8 ounce cup of Sugar
2 cups of Sliced Strawberries (Peaches or Blueberries can be used)
DIRECTIONS
Set cream cheese out to get to room temperature. Mix sugar and Cool Whip and let sit while waiting on cream cheese. Blend sugar, Cool Whip and cream cheese. Fold in fruit and pour into crust. Refrigerate for one hour. It can also be frozen. For less calories, use 1/3 fat cream cheese and Cool Whip Lite.
Recipe submissions can be emailed to angela@mainstreetnews.com or mailed to Angela Gary, The Banks County News, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549. If your recipe is selected, you will win a one-year free subscription to the newspaper.
