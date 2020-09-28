Marcia Sims, Homer, submitted the recipe of the week, grilled lemon chicken.
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup thawed lemonade concentrate
1/3 cup soy sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
2 broiler/fryer chickens (3 to 3 1/2 pounds each), cut up
DIRECTIONS
In a bowl, whisk the first six ingredients until combined. Pour half into a shallow glass dish. Cover and refrigerate remaining lemonade mixture, turning to coat. Discard lemonade mixture. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat for 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush with the reserved lemonade mixture. Grill 10 to 20 minutes longer, brushing frequently, until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Makes five ounces cooked chicken.
To submit a recipe, to win a one-year free subscription to The Banks County News, email recipe to angela@mainstreetnews.com or mail to Angela Gary, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
