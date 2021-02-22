Lelia Redmon, Maysville, has submitted the Recipe of the Week, Mexican Cornbread.
1 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 large onion, chopped fine
3 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup cream-style corn
1 1/2 cup cooking oil
3 cups cornmeal
2 tablespoons sugar
Hot peppers, as desired
Mix all together and bake at 375 degrees for approximately 45 minutes.
She also submitted a recipe for Broccoli Casserole.
2 boxes or 1 large bag of frozen broccoli
1 can mushroom soup
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 stack of Ritz crackers
1/2 stick butter
2 eggs, beaten
Cook and drain broccoli as directed. Mix mushroom soup, cheese, eggs and mayonnaise. Add broccoli. Melt butter and mix with Ritz cracker crumbs. Sprinkle on top of broccoli mixture. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.
