A recipe for Pork Chop Casserole submitted by Gail Sheppard of Maysville has been selected as the Recipe of the Week.
1 box Uncle Ben long grain wild rice
1 can mushroom soup
1 16 ounce can Chinese vegetables
1 1/2 cup of water
6 pork chops
Combine rice, soup and water in a two-quart casserole dish. Add vegetables, drained. Put six pork chops, salted and peppered, on top of the mixture. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Take foil off and return to oven for 20 minutes more.
Send recipe of the week entries to Angela Gary at angela@mainstreetnews.com or mail to Angela Gary, The Banks County News, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
