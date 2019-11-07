Mrs. William Wilson, Lula, submitted the recipe of the week, potato casserole.
INGREDIENTS
2 pounds Irish potatoes, sliced
1 8 ounce bag grated cheese
8 ounce sour cream
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 stick margarine
1 large onion, diced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
TOPPING
1/2 cup cornflakes
1/4 cup melted margarine
DIRECTIONS
Cook potatoes until tender. Drain and put in baking dish. Mix soup, sour cream, butter, cheese and onion together. Pour over potatoes. Top with corn flakes mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.