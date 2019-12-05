Ellie Herbert, Gillsville, has submitted the recipe of the week, potato soup.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 pound peeled, cubed potatoes
1 small onion, chopped
2 cups water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups milk
3 tablespoons margarine
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS
In sauce pan, bring potatoes, onion and two cups water to a boil. Reduce heat and cook until potatoes are tender. Stir in one cup milk and margarine. In small bowl, mix flour and one-half cup of milk together and stir into potato mixture. Cook on low heat to thicken. Remove from heat and add cheese. Serve.
SUBMIT A RECIPE
To submit a recipe, email it to angela@mainstreetnews.com or mail it to: Angela Gary, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549. If your recipe is selected, you will receive a one-year free subscription to the newspaper. Please indicate if it is a renewal or a new subscription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.