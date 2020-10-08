Margie Williamson, Maysville, submitted the recipe of the week, quick and easy blueberry muffins.
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
3/4 cups sugar
1/3 cup oil
1 large egg
1/2 cup milk
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (don't thaw frozen blueberries)
1 teaspoon baking powder
Mix flour, sugar, oil, egg, vanilla and milk, Fold in blueberries.
Cook at 400 degrees for 22 to 25 minutes.
You can sprinkle a little sugar on top before you bake.
Makes 10 standard muffins.
To submit a recipe of the week, and receive a free one-year subscription to The Banks County News, email your recipe to angela@mainstreetnews.com. Recipes may also be mailed to: Angela Gary, The Banks County News, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
