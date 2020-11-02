Sandra Duncan, Homer, submitted the recipe of the week, Restaurant Style Mexican Rice.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups long grain white rice, rinsed
1/3 cup canola oil
3/4 cup yellow onion, diced
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
2 cups chicken broth
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 tablespoons mild green chilies, canned
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1 (14 ounce) can diced tomatoes, with liquid
1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350-F.
Place rice in strainer and rinse under running water until it runs clear. About 2-minutes. This is important to create a dry, non-sticky restaurant style rice.
Drain rice, making sure to shake out as much water as possible.
Heat canola oil to medium high in a dutch oven (3qt to 6qt) on the stove top. Drop a few rice grains in the oil. When they sizzle, add all remaining rice. Stir constantly and fry rice until it is light golden and translucent, about 6-8 minutes.
Add onions and stir into rice. Cook while stirring about 2 more minutes. Add garlic and stir for another minute.
Stir in chicken broth, tomato paste, green chilies and diced tomatoes. Stir well and bring to a boil.
When rice reaches a boil, place lid on dutch oven and place in 350-F preheated oven. Bake 15-minutes then open oven and stir well. Replace dutch oven lid and bake another 15 to 20-minutes until done.
Remove from oven and stir in chopped cilantro. Cover and allow to rest about 5 minutes before serving to allow cilantro flavor to be absorbed by the rice.
To submit a recipe, email to angela@mainstreetnews.com or mail to Angela Gary, The Banks County News, P.O. Box 908, Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
