Maxine Jones, Maysville, submitted the recipe of the week, Squash Patties.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups yellow squash, finely chopped

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS

In large bowl, combine squash, onions, egg, salt and pepper. Mix well. Stir in flour. In a skillet, heat 1/2 inch oil over medium high heat. Using a tablespoon, drop batter into oil. Cook about three minutes per side or until golden brown, turning once. Drain patties on paper towels.

