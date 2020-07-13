Maxine Jones, Maysville, submitted the recipe of the week, Squash Patties.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups yellow squash, finely chopped
1 cup onion, finely chopped
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
Vegetable oil
DIRECTIONS
In large bowl, combine squash, onions, egg, salt and pepper. Mix well. Stir in flour. In a skillet, heat 1/2 inch oil over medium high heat. Using a tablespoon, drop batter into oil. Cook about three minutes per side or until golden brown, turning once. Drain patties on paper towels.
