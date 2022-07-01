Dennis Cagle, Maysville, submitted the Recipe of the Week, Vidalia Onion Pie Supreme.
INGREDIENTS
3 cups Vidalia onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons flour
Deep dish pie shell, baked
3 tablespoons melted butter
1 1/2 cup sour cream
2 eggs, beaten
4 bacon strips, fried crisp, crumbled
DIRECTIONS
Cook onion in butter until lightly browned. Spoon into pastry shell. Combine milk, sour cream, salt, eggs and flour. Mix well and pour over onion mixture. Garnish with bacon. Bake at 325 degrees F. for 30 minutes or until firm in the center. Serves six to eight.
To submit a recipe of the week, email to angela@mainstreetnews.com. If your recipe is selected, you will receive a free one-year subscription to the Banks County News. Please note whether it is a new subscription or a renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.