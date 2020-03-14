All Banks County Parks and Recreation Department activities are suspended until further notice due concerns with the coronavirus.
This includes open gym, pickleball, walking club, Zumba, Karate and spring sports.
"We will be in meetings with league officials in order to discuss what actions to take in regards to spring sports," recreation director Brooke Whitmire states. "Please be patient as we work diligently to ascertain what steps to take in order to do what is best for everyone involved. We will continue to keep you updated as we are in contact with Banks EMA, County Government, and public health."
