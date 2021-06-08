The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed Tuesday night to re-instate a recreation board.
The commissioners are taking applications for citizens who are interested in serving on the seven-member board. Citizens will be appointed serve on one, two and three-year terms.
The board members will be appointed at the July 13 BOC meeting.
MEDLINK
On another zoning matter, the BOC approved a request from Chris Phagan to rezone the 7.79-acre lot at Hwy. 441 and Banks Road from ARR (agriculture rural, residential) to C2 (commercial) to be used as a medical office building. MedLink CEO Dave Ward presented this request and spoke on the plans to relocate and expand its medical center in Banks County.
Ward said that the plans are to relocate the MedLink office that is currently located beside of Anderson Auto in Homer to the new site. He said the medical office now serves 2,500 people per year, but it would be able to serve 10,000 per year at the new location. Ward said the new site would also offer additional services, including a pediatric doctor and diabetes and nutrition staff.
Ward said the new location would be a $3 million investment and would eventually employ 25 to 30 people. He said long-term plans include locating a second building on the property that would offer dental services.
During citizen comments, Scott Banks questioned whether the retention pond on the site would stop the run-off from coming onto his property. He wants the run-off to continue to come onto his property, which has a pond on it. He also questioned how the increase in property would impact the road and whether it would need to be widened. Amy Banks questioned where the entrance will go.
Ward said plans are to widen the road so that it will be safe. He also said he will work with environmental officials to accommodate the run-off in any way possible.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
•denied a request from Caroline Wilson Christie for a conditional use permit for 100 acres at 810 Spring Road for a multi-use facility, including an event venue in a building on the site. Allen Wilson presented the request is also for allowing catering, classes to held on the property and for him to do telemedicine and psychologist evaluations. He said that issues raised at the planning commission about the request “were based on emotional theatrics and not based on legal facts.” He added, “My wife was shocked and somewhat frightened by all the anger and rage expressed at us at the June 2 meeting.” He also said some of those who spoke “whipped the crowd into a frenzy.” Four nearby or adjacent property owners spoke in opposition to the request.
•approved a request from Chelsea Patterson to rezone a 6-acre lot on Hwy. 441 from ARR to C2 to locate a car dealership and car storage business. Plans are to relocate Chelsea’s Classic Cars from Yonah-Homer Road to this site.
•denied a request from Carla Brown and Kaleigh Henderson for a variance to place two dwellings on a 34-acre lot at Lord Road.
•approved a school speed zone device agreement with the board of education, sheriff’s office and Optotraffic LLC.
•renewed the Tates Creek Fire protection services agreement at a cost of $3,000.
•approved the board room maintenance agreement with Nysync Inc. at a cost of $1,175.
•named Steve Nichols and Keith Freeman to serve as the Region 2 EMS board representatives.
•reappointed Jerry Payne to serve on the Banks County Department of Family and Children Services board for a five-year term.
•reappointed Zulie Walker to the library board for a three-year term.
•reappointed Vicki Boling and Danny Maxwell to a one-year term on the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.
•reappointed Richard Cochran to serve on the Banks County Zoning Appeals Board for a four-year term. There is also one vacant position on the board that no one applied to fill. It will remain vacant until someone applies to fill the seat.
•appointed Anita Bonds to the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities Board.
