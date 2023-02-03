The Banks County Recreation Department is holding spring sports registration.
Registration will end on Feb 12. You can register at, https://www.bankscountyga.org/parks-rec.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Recreation Department is holding spring sports registration.
Registration will end on Feb 12. You can register at, https://www.bankscountyga.org/parks-rec.
The recreation department is offering: Volleyball 10U-17U, Soccer 6U Co-ed & 8U-14U, Tball 3yr-4yrs, Coaches Pitch 5yr-6yr, Baseball 8U-14U and Softball 8U-14U.
Anyone interested in coaching can email Kroberts@co.banks.ga.us or stop by the recreation department to fill out a coach’s application, along with a background check. The recreation department is also looking for umpires, volleyball officials and soccer officials.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.