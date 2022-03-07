Sammy Reece is running for re-election for the Banks County Board of Commissioners, post three.
Commissioner Reece is a life-long resident of Banks County and says that he truly understands the challenges we face. Reece says that he maintains an open door policy to all citizens and encourages you to call with any questions or concerns (770-540-3546).
