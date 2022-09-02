Redeemed Baptist Church, Homer, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m.
Harold Reed and Katie Barrett Reed will be the special guest singers at the homecoming service. Harold has traveled and sung with groups like the The Inspirations, The Kingsmen and The Diplomats. Katie was one of the founding members of CS&K.
