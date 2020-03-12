William Reems has qualified for the Banks County District 4 Commission seat on the Republican ticket.
Reems is a Banks County native, graduate of Banks County High School, and the University of Georgia.
"I understand the desire to grow opportunities, while keeping Banks County rural," Reems states. "My campaign will be focused on putting Banks County and our people first. As a self employed farmer, I see the need to grow our tax base in a positive way that is friendly to business, so we can offer better services at lower tax rates to the citizens of the county. Other things I would like to work on include transparency and communication from our local government, the competent use of our county resources and investments, and accountability for all employees. I would encourage any citizens with questions to call me at 706-654-0790 and you can read more about our message and follow the campaign at https://www.facebook.com/WilliamreemsBOC/."
