William Reems will be in the runoff for the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners instead of Bob Blackwell following a recount on Friday afternoon.
The Aug. 11 runoff election for District 4 County Commissioner will now be between Keith Gardiner and Reems.
Following the election, Blackwell was up by two votes. However, due to a discrepancy in the District 4 County Commissioner race in the total number of votes cast and the total number of absentee paper ballots cast, as discovered by the Banks County Election Superintendent on election night, the absentee ballots were re-scanned by the IT Tech from Dominion Voting. The re-scanned count was different from the scanned votes on election night. Since the vote counts were different, the Election Superintendent chose for the paper absentee ballots to be counted by hand by the Board of Elections.
In the hand count, Blackwell received 857 votes and Reems received 860 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.