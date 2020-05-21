The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, which is comprised of local law enforcement agencies, including the Banks County Sheriff's Office, is assisting with a narcotics investigation that stems from a drug arrest in Habersham County.
The arrest came after the Habersham Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of trafficking amount of heroin, methamphetamine and other related items.
The following arrests were made:
•Eric Lee Martin, 27, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking heroin and failure to stop for stop sign.
•Tyler Lee Gibson, 23, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking heroin.
•Brianne Marie Ross-Rummel, 21, possession of methamphetamine and trafficking
heroin.
All of the arrestees were booked in the Habersham County Jail.
The regional drug task force encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact the local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County ,Gilmer County, Fannin County, and Franklin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
