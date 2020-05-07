The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, which includes Banks County and several other area law enforcement agencies, is following up on a Franklin County case that led to a drug arrest.
On Sunday May 3, 2020, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on Interstate I-85 in Franklin County. During the stop of the vehicle, it was discovered that Matthew James Rawcliffe, 35 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was allegedly in in possession of a large quantity of illicit narcotics and a firearm. Approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine and several grams of heroin were located in the vehicle.
Rawcliffe was charged with the following: Trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The kilogram of methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $12,000.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office was contacted to follow up on the trafficking investigation. The investigation is still active.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County the Cleveland Police Department, and the Lavonia Police Department, Toccoa Police Department, Gilmer County, Fannin County along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
