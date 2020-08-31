The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office, arrested a suspected methamphetamine dealer in Toccoa.
A search warrant was executed at 70 Felton Drive, Room 120, in Toccoa, after a five-month investigation. Approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine was recovered as evidence that was bagged individually for sale. The methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $350.
Brian Lamar Craft, 40 years old, was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Craft was charged with five counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Michelle Annett Chapman (Cochran), 39 years old, was also arrested and taken into custody without incident. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Craft and Chapman were taken to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
The investigation is still active.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: Banks County, White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, and the Cleveland Police Department, the Lavonia Police Department, Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
