Rehoboth CHC, located at 322 Mt. Sinai Rd, Alto, will be hosting its annual fall festival and trunk or treat on October 29.
There will be a yard sale starting at 7 a.m. A chili cook off will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games and trunk-or-treat will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be a cake walk throughout the day.
