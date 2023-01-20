Congressman Andrew Clyde (GA-09), a small business owner and former Navy supply and logistics officer with an MBA in Corporate Finance, has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Committee for the 118th Congress.

“In the face of our ballooning national debt, weak economy, and looming recession, House Republicans must usher in much-needed oversight and accountability to ensure American taxpayer dollars are spent in a responsible manner,” said Clyde. “As a new member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m thrilled to join the fight in passing conservative appropriations bills by reducing senseless spending and practicing fiscal restraint.”

