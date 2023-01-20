Congressman Andrew Clyde (GA-09), a small business owner and former Navy supply and logistics officer with an MBA in Corporate Finance, has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Committee for the 118th Congress.
“In the face of our ballooning national debt, weak economy, and looming recession, House Republicans must usher in much-needed oversight and accountability to ensure American taxpayer dollars are spent in a responsible manner,” said Clyde. “As a new member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m thrilled to join the fight in passing conservative appropriations bills by reducing senseless spending and practicing fiscal restraint.”
He added, “Georgia proudly houses more than a dozen military installations and receives over $100 billion in federal aid, which is why it’s imperative that a Republican member of the delegation has a seat at the table and a role in responsibly shaping federal appropriations. I look forward to serving as a voice for the Peach State, working with my colleagues to conduct proper oversight over federal spending, and fighting to restore fiscal sanity here in Washington. Let’s get to work!”
The Republican Steering Committee's recommendations for new Republican members to serve on the Appropriations Committee for the 118th Congress will now go before the Republican Conference to be ratified.
