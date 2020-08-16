Rep. Chris Erwin gave an update at the Banks County Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting, held via zoom on Thursday Aug. 13.
The Chamber has not met in person since March due to concerns with large groups meeting because of COVID-19. The Chamber held its first meeting since the virus outbreak last week through digital zoom format.
Rep. Erwin said the 11 days of the legislative session was “very productive” with the budget that was approved being down by 7.8 percent.
“There is a lot of good news in a bad news world,” he said. “There is a lot of good news going on in this state. We are adding jobs back into our economy. We’re trying and working very diligently to work out of the squeeze on your community. I’m very proud of District 28 and how we have responded to the economy and COVID. The budget was $25.9 billion. The single largest expenditure is K-12 education, which is 44 percent of the budget. It was decreased $550 million, decreasing 8 percent, instead of the 17 percent we had heard. It was more manageable than we had heard.”
Erwin pointed out that the pay for legislators was cut by 10 percent. He said that with state officials asking that cuts be made they wanted to make sure that their own salaries were cut.
A few other notable things during the session Rep. Erwin pointed out included, legislation allowing doctors to oversee four medical practioneers instead of 1; a Bill decreasing standardized tests; and increasing the age to 21 to purchase tobacco products.
Also at the Chamber breakfast it was announced that the August Business of the Month is The Tree House and that the Chamber golf tournament fundraiser will be held on Sept. 17 at Chimney Oaks Golf Course.
