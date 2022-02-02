Rep. Chris Erwin received the Allene Magill Award, one of the Georgia Association of Educational Leader's (GAEL) highest honors.
The award is given annually to a public servant who has demonstrated a repeated pattern of lifetime service to the best interests of children and educators in Georgia's Public School System. This award was named in honor of Allene Magill, a former Georgia Superintendent of the Year, after her untimely passing in 2018.
Previous award winners include House Education Chairman Brooks Coleman, Senate Education and Youth Chairman Lindsey Tippins, GOSA Executive Director Joy Hawkins, and REACH Scholarship Vice-President Brad Bryant.
This year's winner, Rep. Erwin, who current serves as the Vice-Chairman of the House Education Committee, was honored as the 2013 Georgia Superintendent of the Year, and he was a veteran supporter and member of the GAEL organization during his years of service as a public educator.
Since his retirement from public education, Erwin has continued to serve the education profession in various roles, including Executive Director of GSBA Risk Management Services and now through his role as Vice-Chairman of the House Education Committee.
