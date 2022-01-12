Representative Chris Erwin provided some insights into the upcoming legislative session when he spoke at the Banks County Rotary Club meeting last week.
He talked briefly about some of the hot topics and answered questions from the audience. He is enthusiastic about having a very productive session and working toward bringing people together to get things done for the constituents in his district as well as citizens all across Georgia. Rep. Erwin mentioned that he is thankful for the strong economy right now because it presents an environment that makes it a bit easier to propose and bring about changes and improvements.
Rep. Erwin, who is a past president of the Banks County Rotary Club, said that he will come back to a Rotary meeting after the legislative session concludes to bring more news and updates.
