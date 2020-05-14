Dates have been set at Banks County Middle School for report cards to be picked up and library books to be dropped off.
SIXTH GRADE
The sixth grade report card pick-up/library book drop off schedule for May 26 is as follows:
•8 a.m. to 9 a.m., students whose last names begin with A through C.
•9 a.m. to 10 a.m., students whose last names begin with D through K.
•10 a.m. to 11 a.m., students whose last names begin with L through P.
•11 a.m. to noon, students whose last names begin with R through Z.
SEVENTH GRADE
The seventh grade report card pick-up/library book drop off schedule for May 27 is as follows:
•8 a.m. to 9 a.m., students whose last names begin with A through C.
•9 a.m. to 10 a.m., students whose last names begin with D through K.
•10 a.m. to 11 a.m., students whose last names begin with L through P.
•11 a.m. to noon, students whose last names begin with R through Z.
EIGHTH GRADE
The eighth grade report card pick-up/library book drop off schedule for May 28 is as follows:
•8 a.m. to 9 a.m., students whose names begin with A through C.
•9 a.m. to 10 a.m., students whose last names begin with D through K.
•10 a.m. to 11 a.m., students whose last names begin with L through P.
•11 a.m. to noon, students whose last names begin with R through Z.
Parents/guardians who have students with siblings in multiple grade levels at the middle school will be allowed to pick up and drop off for all students at one time. Only students or parents/guardians of students will be given access to report cards. Family and/or friends will not be allowed to pick up items for other family/students.
As you arrive at BCMS, you are asked to pull into the bus ramp and wait in line. A staff member will come to your car to assist you. No parents or students will be allowed to enter the building.
Locker items will be distributed at another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.