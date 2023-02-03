Report: Sexual relationship was basis for resignations
Investigators looking into allegations of unethical behavior between Banks County Elementary School principal Dana Simmons and physical education teacher Dylan Charles concluded that there was a sexual relationship between the two with some interactions having taken place on the BCES campus.
After school leaders learned about allegations of possible sexual conduct on campus, they hired John Grant and Dr. Paul Shaw of Atlanta to conduction an investigation into the allegations. The two issued their report on Jan. 24. Simmons and Charles resigned on Jan. 27. Charles’ wife, Kelsey, resigned Feb. 1.
“There is conclusive evidence of a sexual relationship between Dr. Simmons and Mr. Charles,” the investigators said in their six-page report. “Pictures, video, admission by both parties, verification by Kelsey Charles (wife of Mr. Charles). There is evidence sexual activity occurred at Banks County Elementary School. Admission by Dylan Charles. One picture taken in the bathroom adjacent to the principal’s office inside the school.”
There was no findings of criminal activity so no arrests were made, however, the incident has been sent to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission for review. The PSC has the authority to pull an educator’s license and not allow them to work in the education field any longer.
The issue first came to light after Simmons reported to system administrators that she believed Mr. Charles had “bugged her office,” or had a source at the BOE office providing him with information about the school system.
After that issue was resolved, Mr. Charles reportedly asked to speak to administrators without Simmons present. During that discussion, he said he had been involved in an affair with the principal for several years, with their encounters occurring at school and off the campus.
Simmons was also interviewed and admitted to having a sexual relationship with Mr. Charles and stated that his wife set up the sexual liaisons and watched while the two had sex.
Mrs. Charles was also interviewed and said she was aware of the relationship and had photos and video of the two having sex.
Simmons had been employed with the Banks County School System for 20 years and served as principal at the elementary school for three years.
Mr. Charles had been employed at the elementary school for seven years. Mrs. Charles was also a teacher at the elementary school.
“Upon receiving allegations involving the matter at hand, the district immediately hired independent investigators to conduct an investigation and provide a report of findings,” superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins stated. “The investigative report in question was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity and none was found.”
She added, “The safety and well-being of our students is always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised.”
