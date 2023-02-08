On Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m., the Banks County Republican Party will convene precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Banks County Republican Party Convention.

The County Convention will convene at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the same location for the purpose of electing county party officers and delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and the State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary.

