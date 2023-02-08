On Saturday, March 11, at 9 a.m., the Banks County Republican Party will convene precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Banks County Republican Party Convention.
The County Convention will convene at 10 a.m. on March 11 at the same location for the purpose of electing county party officers and delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and the State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary.
Both the precinct caucuses and County Convention will be held at the Banks County Courthouse Annex, 150 Hudson Ridge Drive, Homer. The County Convention will convene at 10 a.m.
All Banks County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $20 which is to cover the cost of the County Convention.
The 9th Congressional District Convention will convene at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at The Venue at Friendship Springs, 7340 Friendship Springs Boulevard, Flowery Branch.
The District Convention will be electing officers for the District and State Committee members for the next biennial. Delegates and Alternates will be required to pay a fee of $35, which is to cover the cost of the Convention.
The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9, in Columbus, GA. and will elect state party officers for the next biennial, in addition to conducting all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the State Convention.
For further information contact Ron Hooper, chairman of the Banks County Republican Party, at 678-943-4832 or e-mail ron.w4wa@gmail.com.
